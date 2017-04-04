Holyoke officials to discuss fire safety concerns

The Holyoke City Council will be hearing updates on Tuesday regarding fire response and public safety in the city.

Many questions arose after a tragic New Year's Day fire that took three lives.

The Committee on Public Safety will be updating the full council this evening on many of those fire safety concerns.

They include issues like budget, staff, and an order to keep all apparatus in service. That includes five engine companies, two ladder companies operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The New Year's Day apartment building fire left three people dead and more than 40 homeless.

A lot of public safety questions have been raised since that fire.

Holyoke fire officials and the mayor said that the city gets the fire protection it needs even though, at times because of funding limitations, there are so called brownouts.

A brownout is a term firefighters use to say an engine or ladder company is out of service using the staff to fill in other personnel gaps.

In the tragic New Year's Day fire, nearby Engine 2 was browned out.

The union said that if Engine 2 were in service that day, it could have followed Engine 1 to the scene.

Instead, a second truck had to be called from Northampton Street, which was only a bit farther from the scene.

"There's no threat to public safety. The fire chief who went through the ranks will be the first to say that there's adequate fire protection in all neighborhoods of the city," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

However, fire union officials said that the brownout of Engine 2 in the New Year's Day fire did impact public safety in that it affected the search of the building in a timely fashion.

There has been a lot of discussion among city officials, the fire union, and the public over those brownout concerns and safety of residents.

Morse said that those discussions are moving the issue forward in a positive way.

"The city council has had discussions, the fire chief have both talked about the incidents in the past and how we manage the fire department budget moving toward. Overall, I think it's going well," Morse explained.

The mayor added that every fire call gets two engines and a truck with or without a brownout in place.

Morse added that the city is in the process of adding 10 full-time firefighters to the force and those firefighters should be online in the next several weeks.

