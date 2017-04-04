Teams struggling with wet athletic fields

With wet weather comes wet fields.

The Western New England University baseball and softball teams haven't been able to get outside on their own fields since the beginning of March.

One field hasn't seen a game yet this season for the Golden Bears of Western New England University.

Players and coaches alike are anxious for this winter to be behind us, especially after a mild February allowed them to get outside early

"We left for Florida back on March 9. We were very excited that we would be able to get down to the warm weather play and come back and start our season right away. But unfortunately, we got that big snowstorm while we are away, so it's been frustrating to be back," said Lori Mayhew, head softball coach at WNE.

A mild February allowed teams to get outside for practices earlier than in years past, but when the Western New England women's softball team stepped off the plane from spring break, a harsh New England greeted them

"It's definitely a bummer, especially being a senior. This is my last season. I want to get that out there as much as possible, but we're all trying to stay as positive as possible, we know we're going to make the games up. We're not going to cancel them, so that's definitely positive. We've been working hard in the gym and we're just ready to get back out there," said Gabby Lavino.

The softball team has only been able to play two games in the last three weeks. The baseball team has had to lose home field advantage. They may have to cancel some out of league play just to get all their required games in.

"We've had to be able to be creative in getting games in with search for alternate facilities with turf to be able to play a couple of baseball games. We had to switch some home games to away games to schools who are able to get out of their fields, so we've made do." said David Proulx, scheduling coordinator at Western New England.

Baseball and softball have gotten out onto the turf field that is more durable in the snow and rain for some practices. However, they have had to spend a lot of time indoors.

"Although the gym is not the ideal place to practice, we do get a lot of offense of work done in the back gym," Mayhew added.

Although it's frustrating for these athletes to be indoors, they are trying to make the most of their situation

"It's definitely been a joke, 'Oh, will we play today? I don't know.' People have been asking us how's your season going and we go 'We don't know because we haven't really played yet' so it's brought us together because were all going through this together," Lavino explained.

Mayhew told us that she is very hopeful for the warmer temperatures in the forecast to dry out their home field.

