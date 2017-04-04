Iraqi refugees adjusting well to new home

For months, Catholic Charities has been working on resettling refugees here in western Massachusetts.

Many of their travels were stalled by President Donald Trump's travel bans.

However, some have been able to move into their new homes in the Pioneer Valley.

Jasimiyah Hussein fled what she called a 'horrible situation' in Iraq with her two sons, Yousuf and Ayoob. They moved to Turkey, then applied for refugee status in the United States.

Almost three years later, they're finally here, in their new home in Northampton.

"They applied here through the U.N. Most of the questions they asked were for security reasons, but she thinks it was very normal for the government to ask these questions," Hussein said through translator Moe Malas.

After two years and seven months of waiting, Hussein and her sons were excited to finally get on a plane and arrive in the U.S.

However, when President Trump issued his first executive order on travel back on January 27, everything changed.

The order banned entry into the U.S. by citizens of seven Muslim majority nations, including Iraq.

"She felt very depressed that they'd been waiting for two years and seven months and that was the time, but then it didn't work," Malas said.

Two weeks later, after the repeal of the first ban, Jasimiyah Hussein and her sons made it to Northampton.

"He can't really describe the feeling of being here, the good feeling of being home and being safe here. The feeling other people give them that they're very welcome here. He's very thankful for that," said Yousuf, translated by Malas.

Catholic Charities has a similar feeling for Al-Dulaimi and his family because of the many challenges they faced to get here.

"The issue that really became critical for us is the fact that Jasimiyah is severely disabled, so we had to find an apartment or some kind of housing arrangement that was totally and completely handicap accessible," said Kathryn Buckley Brawner with Catholic Charities.

Eventually, they found one and they've turned the apartment into a home, decorating, and leaving notes with English words around the kitchen.

"In the morning, they start with English lessons. In the evening, people come to make sure they have all their legal documents, healthcare documents that's required by the state," Yousuf added, translated by Malas.

For now, they're getting to know their new home and their Northampton neighbors. They said that everyone has been so welcoming and they feel lucky to be here in the Pioneer Valley.

