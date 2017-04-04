Pesky potholes causing problems for area cars

It seems like there are two seasons in New England - pothole season and construction season.

People in western Massachusetts are feeling the pain right now with the opening up of the roads as the rain washes away winter.

It's that time of year: pothole season. The roads are opening up, swallowing your car, and damaging more than just your tires

"We've seen everything from broking shocks, broken ball joints, broken suspension arms, broken windshield even...anything you can imagine," said Stephen Chartier of Steve's Import Auto Repair.

Steve's Import Auto Repair said that as bad as potholes are for your car, they're good for business

"Auto repair shops typically get a lot of suspension entire related work in the spring time from the potholes, so this is just par for the course. This time of year. we usually get pretty busy from that," Chartier added.

It's good for business, but bad for suspensions and pretty much anything else that makes your vehicle drive smooth.

"With these front wheel drive cars, if you hit one, it's going to affect them bad," said Jim Donahue of Springfield.

One wrong pothole can cost people big bucks.

"If you have pothole, it's going to affect the suspension, the tires, and the rims. I was actually going to work a couple years ago when I hit a pothole and as I was driving, my tire just blew out maybe a minute after I hit the pothole," said Scott Lewis of Springfield.

Potholes don't discriminate. Repair shops told Western Mass News that they have seen many pothole horror stories. They do their best to get the cars back on the road.

"We just had a Mercedes here that hit a giant pothole and it blew both the airbags and that person has to get rid of the car because of it because it's so expensive to fix the airbags in an old Mercedes," Chartier noted.

Many times potholes can cause damage you may not see, so it's important to get your car checked out.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.