Agawam High using drones to keep an eye on students

School officials said Tuesday that Agawam is one of the first in the state to take a new technology sky high for the use of school safety and security.

Agawam's high school has a school officer, as well as a safety director.

For the last few months, they've also had a help from a drone - one that can fly thousands of feet over the school looking out for those who are where they aren't supposed to be.

"It's almost taken on a life of it's own," said Christopher Buklerewicz, a science teacher at Agawam High.

Buklerewicz had a vision for how the high school could use the drone.

"Maybe for football games or for another event outside to give us another angle," Buklerewicz added.

However, in a video captured this winter, you can see students being dropped off by the buses down to the tiniest detail.

"It will challenge a threat and we can get closer to get intelligence on that particular threat," said John Nettis, safety truancy supervisor for Agawam Public Schools.

Nettis and Buklerewicz are two of the three people at the school licensed to fly the drone, which - when flying into the wind - can get up to just shy of 50 miles an hour and display video in real time from the camera on the drone to the screen on the remote.

Nettis said that it's been used seven times, including during a K-9 search.

"We flew out right outside the window of the room the dog was searching, so we could see the officer make entry into that classroom, watch the dog sweep the room," Nettis said.

It has also helped as a deterrent for students using drugs in some woods behind the school.

Nettis said that the drone can be flown high enough so that it isn't heard.

"Typically, we are at high school, recreational marijuana from time-to-time has been used, so this is a great deterrent, especially if they are using it on school grounds. We can challenge those subjects," Nettis explained.

The drone saves the video it gathers so it can later be used for evidence.

"Once we go out and actually make contact, bring them in the school, and we have a piece of video, it's hard to pull apart and say that wasn't me," Nettis noted.

However, how has the response been?

"It's all been positive and this is probably one tool that we have used for campus security that has been a big hit. It's tangible and take it back to analyze it as well," Nettis said.

