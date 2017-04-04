West Springfield police seek to identify credit card thieves

West Springfield Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects for identity theft and credit card fraud.
Anyone who is able to identify the suspects from the surveillance photos is asked to contact the West Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.
