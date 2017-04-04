Yankee Pedlar in Holyoke sold to PeoplesBank

A Holyoke landmark is being sold and the iconic building will be torn down.

PeoplesBank is buying the property to turn it into a financial center.

The Yankee Pedlar was built in 1875. It was the home of Judge John Hildreth. He was once president of the bank that grew into PeoplesBank.

Ironically, it is PeoplesBank who is buying the property.

"Personally, I was married and had my wedding reception at the Yankee Pedlar. I, more than anyone, have empathy for people who are concerned about the future of the Pedlar," said PeoplesBank President Tom Senecal.

Senecal not only had his reception at the Yankee Pedlar. He is president of the bank that is now transforming the property into a financial institution.

"We plan on putting a financial services center, which will include the latest technology and banking," Senecal explained.

However, that latest technology will also include some of the past. There are memories galore that come with this iconic landmark.

PeoplesBank said that it will try to preserve some of those memories.

"We've talked about Chauncey the Butler that, to me, was a staunch icon in the entry of the Yankee Pedlar," Senecal added.

So we may see Chauncey greeting people going into the bank in the future, as well as some of the woodwork and paintings from the old Pedlar.

"I really think it will be pretty cool when you see the inside of what our plans are for the inside of this branch, to have the people remember the Pedlar for what it was," Senecal noted.

The iconic horse and buggy in front of the Yankee Pedlar will reportedly end up at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told Western Mass News that PeoplesBank will be a good fit for the busy intersection at Beech and Northampton Streets.

"I think it is a good project and that PeoplesBank is a well known, corporate partner," Morse explained.

The intersection of Beech and Northampton Streets is a busy one. It is a great vantage point for the Holyoke. St. Patrick's Parade and will most likely continue to be one.

"I'm pretty passionate about the parade and the road race. We've been internally talking about what we might be able to do to make that a significant viewing area as it always has been within the city of Holyoke over the years, certainly want to take a look at that as well," Senecal explained.

So there are big plans for this iconic site. The Yankee Pedlar is sold and will be coming down, but the new bank - with roots in Holyoke - will try and keep alive a bit of that proud past.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.