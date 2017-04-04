Khloe Kardashian responds to Agawam teen following prom proposal

He didn't get Khloe Kardashian to go to the prom with him, but Agawam High senior David Lecours got some gifts from the reality star.

Lecours posted this picture to his twitter account this morning.

He received numerous items from Kardashian, including some jeans, slippers, and a pair of sunglasses.

Last week, Kardashian told Lecours that she would also rent a party bus for him to go to prom.

There are no words to describe my emotions now. I love you so much, I can't stop crying. I love you @khloekardashian thank you so much!!!????? pic.twitter.com/gF8TJOCb7C — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) April 4, 2017

