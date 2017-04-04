Holyoke city council discuss public safety concerns following New Year's Day fire

There were renewed calls for public safety and fire department response time in Holyoke after a tragic New Year’s Day fire.

Tonight, the city council continued their discussion on the brownout of engine 2 and how to move forward.

One of the big issues tonight surrounding public safety was making sure all of the fire engines are functional.

According to the chair of public safety, the fire chief is thinking of taking engine two permanently out of service, something that not everyone is on board with.

The city has agreed that they need to keep discussions going.

The blaze from the New Year’s Day fire left three people dead and more than 40 homeless.

A lot of public safety questions have been raised since that fire.

Holyoke city council also discussed concerns such as budget, staff, and an order to keep all apparatus in service.

This included 5 engine companies and 2 ladder companies operating all day, every day of the year.

"The city council has had discussions. The fire chief and I have both talked about the incidents in the past and how we manage the fire department budget moving toward. Overall I think it's going well,” said Mayor Morse.

An important issue that they continue to look at is having an engine "browned out."

A brownout is a term firefighters use to say an engine or ladder company is out of service, using the staff to fill in other personnel gaps.

The union has said in the past that if engine two were in service that day, it could have followed engine one to the scene.

One proposal city councilors believe will make a difference is using an alert to let people in Holyoke when one of the city's fire engines is out of service.

Mayor Morse added that the city is in the process of adding 10 full time firefighters to the force, and those firefighters should be online in the next several weeks.

All comments tonight will be sent to the Mayor’s office.

Other ideas that were tossed around is having an independent study done on what happened during that New Year’s Day fire.

