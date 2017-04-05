Springfield police assist state police in heroin trafficking bust

A routine traffic stop Monday ended with three people arrested and thousands of bags of heroin removed from the street.

The identities of the three people have yet to be released.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Cardin pulled over a white Nissan Altima for “failing to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk” around 3:30 p.m. in Springfield.

The Nissan was unregistered, police said. After Trooper Cardin called for a tow, a 21-year-old male suspect from Chicopee “fled on foot” before eventually being apprehended by Officer Hernandez of the Springfield Police Department, who was assisting in the search.

Police said a “brief struggle” ensued before Officer Hernandez was able to capture the Chicopee suspect.

Also, before the Chicopee man was captured, he allegedly “discarded” 2,000 bags of heroin that officers recovered a short time later.

While police conducted an inventory search of the unregistered Nissan they found a stun gun in the center console, police said.

Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Springfield man, and passenger, a 20-year-old Springfield woman.

The Massachusetts State Police said that the three suspects face the following charges, but did not specify the individual charges:

Trafficking in Heroin

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of an Electric Stun Gun

Trespassing

The three suspects were transported to the Springfield State Police barracks for booking. The 21-year-old Chicopee suspect is being held on $50,000 bail. The other two suspects were both released after posting bail.

State Police did not specify future court dates.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.