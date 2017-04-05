Funeral services for Chicopee firefighter to be held today

Funeral services were held Wednesday for a Chicopee firefighter who died suddenly last week.
A sea of fellow firefighters gathered this morning along Springfield Street in Chicopee to honor the life of Tony Spano.
Spano was a veteran firefighter and EMT. He died suddenly while exercising last Thursday.
Western Mass News spoke with a member of the Chicopee Fire Department, who said that they have received a ton of support.
"We've had a great outpouring of support from surrounding fire and police departments. Federal agencies have been tweeting their support and we expect a large turnout from all over the state," said Chicopee Fire Capt. Mark Galarneau.
Following a funeral Mass this morning, Spano was laid to rest at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
