Funeral services for Chicopee firefighter to be held today

Funeral services were held Wednesday for a Chicopee firefighter who died suddenly last week.

A sea of fellow firefighters gathered this morning along Springfield Street in Chicopee to honor the life of Tony Spano.

Spano was a veteran firefighter and EMT. He died suddenly while exercising last Thursday.

Western Mass News spoke with a member of the Chicopee Fire Department, who said that they have received a ton of support.

"We've had a great outpouring of support from surrounding fire and police departments. Federal agencies have been tweeting their support and we expect a large turnout from all over the state," said Chicopee Fire Capt. Mark Galarneau.

Following a funeral Mass this morning, Spano was laid to rest at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.