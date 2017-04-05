Rain and a few thunderstorms for Thursday

A FLOOD WATCH is up for western Mass for Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain is on the way with our next storm system…

Skies remain cloudy tonight and temperatures return to the mid and upper 30s. Showers hold off until the morning and a steady rain will take over throughout the day as strong low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will again get stuck in the lower to mid-40s for much of the day, then we should warm briefly into the upper 40s to near 50 in the evening as a warm front moves through.

The heaviest rain we will see Thursday, will arrive by the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms are possible. Winds out of the East may get gusty at times through the evening as well-which could lead to isolated power outages due to our saturated ground. Once the front passes through Thursday night, drier air will work in, bringing an end to heavier rain. Showers will linger on and off on Friday as an upper level low slowly moves from western New York to southern Canada.

Our weekend will begin dreary as our upper low shifts to our north. We are looking mostly cloudy Saturday with highs around 50, but also look mainly dry. High pressure will kick clouds out by Sunday and with the stronger April sun, we should climb back into the low 60s.

A more significant warm-up begins early next week as an upper level ridge builds across the East. Temperatures look to climb into the 70s Monday and we could make a run for 80 on Tuesday! Clouds will begin drifting in ahead of a cold front Tuesday night and Wednesday should be cooler with scattered showers.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.