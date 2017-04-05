VT man accused of having over 1,000 heroin packets, arrested in Greenfield

A Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield Monday during a traffic stop, is now facing heroin and alcohol charges.

State Police say a trooper on Route 91 northbound in Deerfield was conducting a motor vehicle stop when he saw another vehicle break the law.

"...he observed a gray Dodge pass in the right lane and fail to move over for an emergency vehicle," explained State Police.

So the trooper finished up the motor vehicle stop he was currently on, and began to follow the Dodge, pulling it over north of Exit 26 in Greenfield.

There were 4 people inside including the driver and State Police say after conducting an investigation they found heroin.

"As a result of an investigation and subsequent search of the motor vehicle, 1150 packs of Heroin were located," State Police said.

Now, Kevin Rose, 44, from Brattleboro, VT has been charged with Trafficking in Heroin. He was one of the three passengers in the vehicle and was arrested on scene.

Rose was also charged with Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.

The driver who allegedly failed to move over for an emergency vehicle, will be summonsed to court for Unlicensed Operation and Failure to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle.

State Police say Rose was booked and transported to the Greenfield House of Correction.

