Payless Shoesource stores closing at two area malls

The Payless Shoesource store at the Eastfield Mall and Berkshire Mall will be closing the company announced today.

Payless Shoesource Inc., reported the closureS just after 11:00 a.m. (ET) in a list that was released on their website. It included all the stores nationwide that would be shut down.

Both the one at the Eastfield Mall and Berkshire Mall were on that list.

Nationwide, the company is closing nearly 400 stores. Overall they have over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries.

Just yesterday, the company said they had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

"This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify," said Payless CEO Paul Jones in a statement.

Shoppers are increasingly shifting their buying online or going to discount stores like T.J. Maxx to grab deals on designer brands. That shift has hurt traditional retailers, even low-price outlets like Payless.

Western Mass News reached out to the store over at the Eastfield Mall and the manager there said she could only tell us that they are still open today. No word when they will be closing their doors.

There are two other Payless stores customers can still shop at though in Springfield, including one at 1059 Boston Road and one at 348 Cooley St.

A manager we spoke to over at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesboro said they were told they would be closing in July. He mentioned customers would still be able to buy shoes right online though.

