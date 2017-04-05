Central students create video highlighting differences in ISIS, Islamic faith, and culture

A group of students at Springfield Central High School put together a video highlighting differences between ISIS and Islam, the Islamic faith, and their culture.

It all started when five students were selected from an eleventh grade English class to make a video about what they found during a research assignment about one year ago.

The students said that it was the Paris attacks last year that sparked their interest after the events left them feeling upset.

Some drew from their personal experience, while others used their own lack of knowledge on the culture and faith to inspire them.

The students received feedback from teachers and some fantastic feedback to the project..

You can watch the video, which runs about 11 minutes, below:

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE to view the video.

