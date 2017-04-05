19 students suffer minor injuries in Massachusetts bus crash

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts State Police say 19 students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their school bus was involved in a crash.

The bus carrying middle school students from Bartlett Community Partnership School on a field trip to Boston was rear-ended by a van in Bedford around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

There were 46 students on the bus.

Police say 14 ambulances responded to the scene.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed but have since reopened.

No additional information was immediately released.

