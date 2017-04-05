Ware man transported to the hospital after being attacked by his bull

A 52-year-old man from Ware had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was attacked by his own bull.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Wloch told us that the man was playing with his bull in his pen when he turned around to fix his fence.

The bull was said to have charged him twice, launching him at least 7 feet in the air.

The man was able to get up after the attack and put the bull back in the pen.

After retreating to his barn, his wife called the police.

The man was immediately taken to Wing Hospital by helicopter and then transported to Baystate.

It was said the man suffered internal injuries but none were life-threatening.

The bull is said to be alright and there were no actions taken against it.

The man has owned the bull for three years.

