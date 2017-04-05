Teen arrested for allegedly threatening to "blow up" Pittsfield school bus

The Pittsfield Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old over allegations that he threatened to "blow up" a school bus on Monday.

Police report they arrested the teen Wednesday.

It all started just after 1 p.m. Monday when authorities received a call about a "bomb threat" against a public school bus. So Pittsfield officers responded to the Pittsfield Public School's School Bus Operations Center on Merrill Road to investigate.

"Initial responding officers conducted a preliminary investigation which indicated that three (3) calls had been received on an employee's cell phone and that in these calls, an unidentified male caller had stated, "I'm going to blow up 126 today." Witnesses stated that "126" referred to the School Bus that the employee was assigned to," explained police.

"At the time of the call, Bus 126 was in the yard having completed its morning route," they added.

A State Police Bomb Technician was called in to inspect the bus. Police also had all other in-service buses removed from the yard, and bus number "126" was taken to a remote, isolated location and secured with the help of the Pittsfield Fire Department.

By about 3 p.m. the State Police Bomb Squad had inspected and cleared the bus.

"Once it was determined that no actual threat to the bus existed, the bus was placed back in service and turned over to School Bus Operations," explained Pittsfield Police, "Subsequent investigation identified a fifteen (15) year old, middle school student as being suspected of making the phone calls."

So on Wednesday, officers arrested the teen, charging him with one count of Threat Concerning the Location of a Dangerous Item.

While his identity is not being released, police say he has been arraigned in Pittsfield Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.