Local parents respond to security drone at Agawam High School

A drone is being used as security at Agawam High School.

The school said it’s to keep the kids safe, but how do parents feel about it?

“I think if it is going to keep the kids safe, it’s a good idea. In this day and age, it’s crazy, so anything that is going to help keep them safe is good,” said Keri Lopes.

Lopes isn’t alone.

One parent said that even her daughter think’s it’s a good idea.

“My daughter explained it as, ‘coming to school is supposed to be safe, and as long as there is a drone going around to keep her safe, she is all for it,” said Tammie Badura.

We asked viewers on our Western Mass News Facebook page what they thought of the drone.

Some viewers thought that it was an invasion of privacy, but parents we spoke with said it’s worth a little loss of privacy.

The drone is not used every day. It has only been used seven times in the last few months, including during a K-9 search of the school.

It’s recorded in real time on a device, on the ground, and the footage can be used as evidence.

They hope to use it as a way to stop kids from using drugs behind the school.

“At first implications it might be scary that Big Brother is watching us now. But the bottom line is still the safety of all the kids in this school,” said Hockey Coach Bill Spear.

West Springfield school district is only a few miles down the road, and although they don’t have a drone of their own, they used Agawam’s drone a few months ago after a threat came to the school.

“It’s a creative idea, and we liked the way they use technology to enhance the safety and security of buildings, and it’s certainly nothing that we are going to rule out right now, we’re just not prepared to go there,” said West Springfield Supt. Michael Richard.

