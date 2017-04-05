MassMutual announces more layoffs including in Springfield and Enfield

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, also known as MassMutual, announced more layoffs on Wednesday.

Spokesman James Lacey confirmed the layoffs with Western Mass News Wednesday afternoon.

About 1% of total employees across five locations, including in Springfield and Enfield, will be affected.

Workers are being notified.

“As a normal course of doing business, we continually evaluate our operations to ensure we are working efficiently, competing effectively, and delivering the best experience and greatest value to our customers. This means that we are constantly growing and investing in some areas while at the same time streamlining and driving greater efficiencies in others where it makes strategic sense,” Lacey noted.



The layoffs are across a number of departments.

This comes after a decision last year to outsource part of the insurance company's information technology functions.

Nearly 100 employees were laid off last April at the headquarters in Springfield.

Despite these layoffs, Lacey told us that they are still actively in "hiring mode" with 300 open positions.

