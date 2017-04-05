Springfield man sentenced for conspiring to distribute cocaine

A 39-year-old Springfield man will face years in jail for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Radames Perez, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni handed down the sentence against Perez.

Back in January, he pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine.

"On January 29, 2014, Perez conspired to distribute cocaine with an individual cooperating with federal agents. The transaction was captured on video and audio recordings. Perez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram of cocaine in connection with that transaction," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The results of his sentencing was announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office Wednesday afternoon.

