Heavy rain causes flooding to Amherst roadways

All of this rain is posing problems for drivers and homeowners.

Many cities and towns in Western Mass are dealing with flooded roadways.

Over in Amherst, it’s a problem that’s been going on for years.

Residents who live on Pomeroy Court tell us they’re getting ready for the storm tomorrow.

Every time it rains here, residents have to be prepared with rain boots in the backseat and the will to walk.

Officials said it’s just something that happens when it rains.

But in one Amherst neighborhood, residents are fed up with street flooding.

“The water has been backing up from the wetlands over the road now for 15 years,” said Dan Shermata.

“It’s not a puddle. Rather it is a flood area.”

He said he’s not happy with the town’s response.

“If the road’s flooded, turn around. There’s not much that we can do about the fact that there is water on the road at that point,” said Amherst DPW Guilford Mooring.

DPW officials said that’s because there’s a heavy beaver population on Pomeroy Court building dams.

In a statement to Western Mass News, town manager Paul Bockelman said that he went to Pomeroy Court on Monday and that the town engineer is actively trying to figure out a proper solution.

He said, “I totally get why this is frustrating for the people who live there.”

Town officials tell us that even with a flood watch, this isn’t going to be a quick fix, but they were there this morning draining the water left behind from the weekend.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.