Holyoke makes moves to take care of blighted properties

The city of Holyoke is moving forward with tearing down abandoned and unsafe properties.

The city has a top ten list of the worst buildings and today one of them came down, but there's a long list still waiting to be demolished.

The property on Pine Street was an eyesore for many years, but it's finally down.

Now the city turns to the next blighted property that's high on their priority list.

Zoila Rodriguez lives next door to 278 Pine Street.

She is feeling a lot better now that the eyesore is down.

"I saw people going in there, sleeping in there, and doing all sorts of things-- even drugs,” said Rodriguez.

The Pine Street property was on the city's top 10 list of blighted properties, but the list is a long one according to Holyoke's Building Commissioner Damian Cote.

"There's quite a number we're working on, but they vary from safety issues, to a residential property that's in receivership, and with that about 90."

The city's top ten list, which included the Pine Street property, also identifies other properties, like the blighted and abandoned property at 405 Main Street, which is slated to be torn down in the next several weeks according to the mayor.

An example of another top ten property that needs to be demolished is the former National Guard Armory on Sargeant Street.

About a year and a half ago, the city formed the problem property group consisting of various city departments and focusing on blighted properties.'

Building Commissioner Damian Cote said it's sped up the process when it comes to those eyesores.

“The cross communication among departments. Not doubling efforts, assigning tasks, and putting the right people in the right places to make things happen"

And Holyoke's Mayor Alex Morse said that eliminating blight continues to be a top priority.

"I think it's important for the people to know that the problem property group is working hard and meeting on a bi-weekly basis. All departments are just thinking about how we can improve the quality of life in all neighborhoods."

