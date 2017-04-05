Hundreds attend funeral for Chicopee firefighter

A Chicopee firefighter is laid to rest after he unexpectedly died last week. Tony Spano, of Ludlow, served the community for fourteen years.

Hundreds of firefighters and police officers from across the state attended funeral services at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Chicopee.

“He was a good firefighter. very passionate about it. He put his heart and soul into the job,” said Captain Mark Galarneau, of Chicopee Fire Department.

Spano died while exercising, an activity he loved. He was an accomplished runner and finished several marathons.

Family and friends say there is solace in the overwhelming support.

“People stopping on the side of the roads. There was a gentlemen that I want to greatly thank for removing his hat and standing by his utility truck. So, it's not just here, it's the people on the streets honoring Tony,” said Danielle Demers, Spano’s cousin.

While many firefighters attended the funeral, there are many who covered the Chicopee stations so the department could attend the services.

“It shows the lifelong comraderie. We all do the same job and we all know that it could be anyone of us at any day,” said Galarneau.

