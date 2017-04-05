Springfield Fire crews investigate intentionally set fire on Daytona Street

Springfield firefighters responded to the scene of 31 Daytona St. for a working fire in the cellar.

Aide to the Fire Commissioner Dennis Leger told us that the fire was quickly extinguished, however four people living on the second floor were displaced.

The first floor was vacant, and there were no injuries.

The Bomb and Arson Squad have determined the fire to be intentionally set.

There were $25,000 in damages.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.