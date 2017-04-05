Springfield firefighters save family dog in mobile home fire - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield firefighters save family dog in mobile home fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA

Fire crew responded to a mobile home fire on 8 Lamplighter Lane tonight around 6:21 p.m.

The entire structure caught fire, however firefighters were able to successfully rescue the family dog.

One resident is now displaced, however there were no injuries.

The mobile home is completely destroyed and the Arson & Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause.

