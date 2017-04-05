Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad gives nominated woman a shopping spree

Some of us live to helps others and this week the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad received a nomination for a woman who's done just that.

Helping her friend for the past year after she suffered serious injuries from a car accident, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad set out to offer a helping hand themselves.

A thank you to her dear friend Irma Eddington.

A set up thanks to Irma's friend, Carmen Suarez, and the one who nominated her to meet at Marshalls in Springfield on Boston Road for the big surprise.

Carmen Suarez was in a severe car accident last year.

A hip replacement, open heart surgery, and countless doctor appointments later, Irma has never left her side, helping with everything.

Carmen knew it was the perfect time to do something for Irma.

“Thanks to Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group, we'd like to give you a shopping spree today where you can get whatever you want, because you've done a lot for your friend and she wants to say thank you and she is so appreciative!”

"A $250 gift card to Marshalls, and we have something else. You mentioned you wanted a bag, so here is the bag you wanted!”

But the Surprise Squad always has another trick up their sleeve.

“We'd love to give you a gift certificate to a nail salon, so you guys can have bonding time. I know you do a lot together, but maybe you can relax and spend time together instead of an appointment.”

And while Carmen still has a long way to go in her recovery, she's happy that Irma is by her side. Now with some fresh pedicures to go along with it.

