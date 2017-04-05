Holyoke police arrest identity theft suspect at Holyoke Mall

Holyoke Police officers Edgar Lopez and Juan Cruz were able to arrest a credit card fraud suspect at the Holyoke Mall around 3 p.m. today.
The suspect was caught after he took officers on a short foot chase in a Sears store.
Leroy Sterling, age 29 of either New Jersey or Connecticut refused to obey the officers' commands to stop, ended up resisting arrest, and damaging various store displays.
Sterling was found to be falsifying his identity through an electronic fingerprint system known as AFIS.
Sterling may be linked to other various fraudulent crimes, but was wanted for committing over $3,000 in fraudulent transactions in Kay Jewelers.
Sterling was charged with the following:
He will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court tomorrow.
