Holyoke police arrest identity theft suspect at Holyoke Mall

Holyoke Police officers Edgar Lopez and Juan Cruz were able to arrest a credit card fraud suspect at the Holyoke Mall around 3 p.m. today.

The suspect was caught after he took officers on a short foot chase in a Sears store.

Leroy Sterling, age 29 of either New Jersey or Connecticut refused to obey the officers' commands to stop, ended up resisting arrest, and damaging various store displays.

Sterling was found to be falsifying his identity through an electronic fingerprint system known as AFIS.

Sterling may be linked to other various fraudulent crimes, but was wanted for committing over $3,000 in fraudulent transactions in Kay Jewelers.

Sterling was charged with the following:

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Assault and battery on a Police Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Malicious Destruction of Property

Identity Fraud

Identity Fraud

Improper Use of a Credit Card Over $250

Improper Use of a Credit Card Over $250

Furnishing a False Name / Social Security Number

He will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.f