Holyoke and State Police arrest shooting suspect from Rhode Island

A violent shooting suspect from Rhode Island was arrested this Tuesday around 7 p.m. by State Police with the help of Holyoke Police Detectives.

Joshua Rojas, 23 of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was found hiding in an apartment on Sargeant Street in Holyoke.

Rojas was wanted since his shooting incident in Rhode Island on March 3.

Two victims were shot in the incident and he was charged with several firearm charges within the State of Rhode Island.

He's currently being held in the Holyoke Police lockup overnight.

The Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit (VFAS) and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Office were involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.