MassDOT provide update on I-91 viaduct project

The MassDOT said that the I-91 viaduct project is running well ahead of schedule.

Officials shared details on the progress at a public information meeting in Springfield tonight.

The DOT's district highway director told Western Mass News that the viaduct project is roughly three months ahead of schedule, but they hope to do even better going forward.

"Well, everybody's pretty happy about it, and we're looking to improve upon that even, and we're looking at some things with the contractor to improve that even further," said Patrick Paul.

The DOT also discussed upcoming changes to the project at tonight's meeting, including the dynamic merge plan to keep traffic flowing in the construction area.

As always, they urge drivers to always use caution while driving through the viaduct as the work continues.

