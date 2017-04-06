Drying out and warming up this weekend

Spotty rain showers in the valley and snow showers in the Berkshires will gradually end tonight. We begin to dry out overnight as our storm system continues to move to the north, but we remain stuck in a batch of chilly air through Saturday.

While we should see a bit more sunshine tomorrow, clouds will still be around. We will also have a gusty west-northwest wind that will linger throughout the day, keeping us feeling cooler. High temps return to around 50 in the afternoon and we stay dry.

High pressure building in from the southwest will bring us much nicer conditions by Sunday. Expect a mostly sunny sky, a lighter breeze and high temps in the lower to mid 60s across western Mass!

High pressure will also dominate in the upper levels of the atmosphere and this ‘ridge’ will allow for much warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday. We take a run at some record warm temps Monday and Tuesday as many climb into the mid and upper 70s. 80 degrees is possible Tuesday due to a stronger southwest flow ahead of a cold front.

A cold front will come into western Mass Wednesday morning with scattered showers and patchy clouds. We aren’t expecting much rain with this front and we may even get some sun Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the 60s through Thursday with quiet weather, then our next cold front Friday will bring another chance for rain and another dip in temps.

Copyright (2017) Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.