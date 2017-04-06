Tractor-Trailer overturns on I-91 North in Bernardston

The right lane on I-91 Northbound is closed after a tractor-trailer overturns Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police says that lane should be closed until Noon as crews work to clear the scene.

According to State Police, no one was inured as a result of incident.

No word on what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest once it becomes available.

