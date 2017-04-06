Rain and impending sunshine brings rise to allergies

All this rain mixed with warmer than usual temperatures in the forecast is a bad combination for spring allergy sufferers.

Doctors say that rain then sunshine equals mold.

One of the biggest culprits for sneezing and itching eyes.

If you usually get spring allergies and haven't started your allergy medicine yet, now is the time before spring hits full force next week.

Our meteorologist says that possible record breaking heat is slated for next week.

“What it means is that probably in the next week or so, we're going to see an emergence of some pretty significant spring allergies, specifically mold.”

Dr. David Robertson of Allergy Immunology Associates of New England said that pollen counts are sure to go up next week with all that sunshine, but it's the mold that could hit your nose first.

“Mold needs two things to live. It needs moisture and it needs warmth.”

“This last week we've had so much rain, and then if the weathermen are right, they're predicting 80 degree temps, which is a perfect recipe for outdoor mold.”

Lesa Oles said that she's already loaded up on her allergy medicine.

“Definitely. I start to make sure I take my allergy medicine once a day and sometimes twice a day if my allergy symptoms are severe.”

If you have not started your allergy meds just yet, Dr. Robertson said it's not too late to get ready for next week's anticipated spike in allergens.

“It's coming! Spring is right around the corner!”

“For sneezing and itching, the antihistamines can help. For the congestion and post nasal drip, the medicated nose sprays, Flonase, Nasacort, all these things are the best, and you can use them together.”

Doctors said it usually takes about 48-hours for allergy medications to get into your system.

The good news is, some of the most effective medication for spring allergies are now available over the counter.

