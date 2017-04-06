Driver transported to Baystate following serious accident in Greenfield

Greenfield Police responded to a two-car crash on Route 2 bypass around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Following multiple calls on the accident, officers determined that a red Chevrolet collided with a white van on the on ramp after it entered the off ramp the wrong way.

The driver in the van received minor injuries, while the operator in the Chevrolet was transported to Baystate Medical Center trauma room with severe injuries.

Rt. 2 has since been cleared, but the accident is still under investigation.

The Massachusetts State Police, Greenfield Fire Department and Medcare assisted with the accident.

