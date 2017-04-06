Victim of fatal accident on Worcester St. in Springfield identified

Springfield Police have identified the victim of the fatal car accident that took place on Worcester Street last Sunday to be Lisa Goncalves.

Goncalves, 37 of Ludlow, was found dead on the scene with her vehicle flipped over.

Sargeant John Delaney told us that the accident is still under investigation, but they believe excessive speed was the cause of the accident.

