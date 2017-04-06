AK-47 and multiple bags of heroin seized in Holyoke search warrant

A Holyoke man was arrested yesterday on 428 Maple Street following a search warrant related to a drug distribution investigation.

During the search, investigators were able to seize a AK-47 Assault Rifle, a Ruger Mark II .22 hand gun with magazine, 104 .22 rounds of ammunition, approximately 46 bags of heroin, a stamp, packaging materials, and a small amount of US Currency.

Manuel Merced, 27, will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court.

The Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, which includes the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s Office, the Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Vice Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, along with the Western Massachusetts Gang Taskforce were involved in the investigation.

