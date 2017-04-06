South Hadley community mourns following principal's sudden death

A beloved school principal in South Hadley has suddenly died. Paul Plummer faithfully served students throughout his career in Western Massachusetts.

A respected and valued member of the school community, he will be remembered for his dedicated service.

“We are all so very sad about Paul's passing. He will be missed so much,” said School Committee member Christine Phillips.

Counseling services are being offered to students and staff.

“"This was a great loss to South Hadley school community. He was highly regarded and I personally held him in high regard. He touched hundreds of students lives,” said Superintendent Nicholas Young.

Assistant Principal Vinny Napoli will serve as acting principal. Dean of Students, Beth Craven, will step in as the acting vice-principal.

Plummer was 49 years old. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

