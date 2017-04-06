Flooding expected in Amherst tonight

Residents on one Amherst street are preparing for some flooding tonight.

Whenever it rains there, the street fills up with a foot of water.

Despite a quick fix from the town, some people are still worried.

Residents on Pomeroy Court in Amherst have been dealing with flooding for more than 15 years.

That’s because when the street was designed, the water level was lower.

But Amherst Town Engineer, Jason Skeels told Western Mass News there are a lot of legal challenges because of the wetlands that border Pomeroy Court.

“The water has come up in the wetlands, so the road should probably come up to.”

“As far as doing anything that affects the wetlands, there are a lot of laws and new ones that make everything much more difficult.”

For a quick fix, the town has created a small drainage system, but that’s not the ultimate goal.

“The long-term solution if this doesn’t work for most events would be raising the road.”

Some residents want to see change more quickly, like 20-year resident Dan Shermeta, who parks his car at the end of the street when it rains.

“They’ve come and they’ve breached the berm here at the edge of the road, and they’ve chopped out the curb and put in a little drainage area.

“They did that at the same location as the storm drain which seems to be non-functional.”

“It’s wonderful in a sense that they finally got around to doing that, but the final five inches of water which is all that helps drain is not the problem. The problem is the 14 inches of water on the road.”

For now, all people like Shermeta can do is park away from home and walk to avoid driving through a foot of water, if it floods.

The DPW told me that they monitor this road year-round and are always fielding complaints from people who live on this street.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.