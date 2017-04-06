Severe weather in Atlanta impacting airports

Severe weather in Atlanta is putting a crimp in many people's travel plans. Hundreds were left stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after storms made air travel unsafe.

A ripple effect caused delays and cancellations at other major airports like Bradley International Airport.

“No one could find a flight. I tried leaving out of Boston. Couldn’t get anything there,” said Laura Tozier, of Springdale, Arkansas. “I’ve had to go through the efforts of re-booking a hotel for the night, and they’ve rescheduled me for tomorrow so hopefully I can get out then.”

A ground stop was lifted in Atlanta, but the messy aftermath continues to spiral.

“It was really frustrating to not be able to fly out where we want to go, but every other alternative is booked until Saturday if not Sunday,” said Dave Tomczyk, of Hamden, Connecticut.

While many are frustrated by the delay, other travelers are taking it in stride.

“Being a business traveler, I know for the potential delay or cancellation always exists. So when you travel, you need to pack an abundance of patience,” said Steven Wissinger, of Tampa, Florida.

