One person killed following a car accident in Deerfield

Deerfield Police have closed Sugarloaf street following a fatal one vehicle accident tonight.

Investigators responded around 5:45 p.m. when a car crashed into a tree.

Deerfield Police, South Country EMS, and South Deerfield Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by Deerfield Police with the assistance of the State Police assigned to the District Attorney's Office, and Crash Reconstruction Section.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Sugarloaf Street as it will be closed for several hours.

