New details arise from investigation into alleged Springfield Police fight

We’ve learned new details tonight about a fight outside a Springfield bar and restaurant two years ago that has a dozen police officers in hot water.

Western Mass News has obtained a copy of the police department's Internal Investigations Unit report on the altercation.

The incident under investigation occurred back in the early morning hours of April 8, 2015 outside Nathan Bill's Bar and Restaurant.

The report delves into the alleged fight outside the bar between off duty Springfield police officers and Springfield resident Paul Cumby, and three other companions.

Cumby suffered a broken leg among other injuries.

12 police officers are facing disciplinary charges.

The IIU report reveals some troubling details, like an apparent contradictory testimony from off duty officers and what appears to be missing video from a nearby business.

From report:

“A further review of the video time frame jumps from around 2:39:16 am to 2:50:36, a gap of 11 minutes. There is no further explanation of the missing footage in the report. There were also some questions about how internal affairs officers conducted themselves.”

"This report, authored by Officer Wajdula that was erroneous and omitted several issues discussed during the interview conducted on August 13, 2015."

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stood by his previous statement of not filing charges against the officers.

"The resulting injuries these four men sustained as a result of this assault are real and were unprovoked. Unfortunately, with the evidence that has been received and reviewed by my office, I cannot in good faith bring charges against anyone who may have been involved."

Mayor Domenic Sarno issued this statement to Western Mass News on the Internal Investigations Unit report saying:

"All of the pertinent documents will be presented to our community police hearing board and retired Judge Bertha Josephson, along with the opportunity for the victims and any officer involved to testify."

Right now, Springfield's labor relations board is in the process of working with attorneys involved to set the hearing dates for those police officers.

