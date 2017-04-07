Springfield police seize large amount of cocaine during traffic stop

Springfield police seized a large amount of cocaine and over a thousand dollars in cash during a traffic stop on Thursday night.

Two Springfield police officers were patrolling Andrews Street around 11:15 p.m. where they saw a woman sitting in a parked Nissan Altima, said Sgt. Delaney.

The officers ran the plate and discovered the car was not registered. Once they discovered the car was unregistered, officers turned around to investigate and that's when they saw a man run to the car and jump in.

Once the car drove away, officers stopped the vehicle on State Street and Concord Terrace.

Sgt. Delaney said when officers approached the Altima, they noticed the driver was trying to hide something.

The driver, who was identified as Derek Tweedie was removed from the car and officers discovered 28 grams of cocaine and $1,160 in cash.

25-year-old Derek Tweedie of Gilbertville, MA was charged with trafficking cocaine (28 grams).

