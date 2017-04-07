Fuel spill closes section of Montgomery Rd. in Westfield

Westfield police have shut down a section of Montgomery Road as crews work to clean up a fuel spill.
Police told Western Mass News that Russellville Road to Montgomery Road to Cabot Road is closed.
About 100 gallons of fuel has spilled in the area. Police do not have an estimated time of when the roads will be open.
