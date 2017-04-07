1 arrested, over 100 bags of 'Red Eagle' and 'Adidas' heroin seized in West Springfield

A Springfield man was arrested on Tuesday after West Springfield police and members from the FBI Gang Task Force raided a home on Chesnut Street.

West Springfield police said they obtained a search warrant for the home on 35 Chesnut Street after an investigation into the address revealed residents were allegedly selling illegal narcotics.

During the search, police discovered 124 bags of heroin labeled “Red Eagle” and “Adidas.”

Police arrested Alexis Acevedo of 474 Liberty Street in Springfield.

Acevedo had $300 in cash on him at the time of his arrest along with narcotics contraband used for distribution, sale, and consumption, according to police.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and two counts of narcotics violation of a school zone.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.