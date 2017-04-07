Local Syrian college student reacts to US air strikes

President Trump's decision to launch air missiles in Syria on Thursday night had many Syrian-Americans in shock.

Amherst resident Mokhtar Malas spent most of his childhood in Syria, but now calls western Massachusetts his home.



Malas has dual Syrian-American citizenship, and moved to Massachusetts in 2012 after fleeing from war in Syria.



"[I was] kind of afraid of what's going to be the future of Syria after the U.S. for the first time officially intervened militarily in Syria," said Malas.



He moved to Lebanon with his family before relocating to western Mass. to attend college at UMass Amherst.

His mother lives here now but some of his family members are still in Syria.

After the U.S. attacked a Syrian air base with 60 missiles Thursday night, Malas called them right away.



"We actually spoke to some of them last night when the attack happened although it was far. My family lives in Damascus, the capital," Malas noted.



President Donald Trump said the attack was in response to a Syrian chemical weapons attack that killed innocent men, women, and children.

The U.S. blames the current President of Syria for the attack, although they've denied responsibility.



"I think the intervention of the U.S. directly in Syria is gonna have a negative impact on world politics," said Malas.



During his time in western Mass. Malas has worked with Catholic Charities, an organization that helps resettle refugees locally.

Most recently, he's been working as a translator for an Iraqi family settling into their new home in Northampton.



"What [President] Donald Trump did is just putting oil on fire. I think the U.S. should be using the money and resources they have to be bringing in refugees, not going to bomb their countries," Malas continued.

Civilians have been barred entry into the United States under Trump's executive order on travel and refugee resettlement.



"I've seen what refugees have gone through. They're desperate, they need help," said Malas.

