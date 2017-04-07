Local gas prices expected to surge following Syria attack

In the wake of the U.S. missile attack on Syria, oil prices surged in the overnight hours hitting a one month peak, but what will that mean for us here at home and at the gas pumps?

While the global oil market had a bit of a knee jerk reaction in the overnight hours following the missile launch in Syria, the lasting impact on oil prices is one that remains to be seen.

Ed Mayers and his son Jordan fueled up at a Pride gas station in Springfield. As a driver for a living, he keeps a close eye on prices.

"More the diesel than the gasoline, but I am very concerned about gas prices."

After an overnight spike of 2% the markets calmed down during the day. The owner of Pride told Western Mass News they haven’t noticed a change in their price, which isn’t surprising to economic expert Karl Petrick.

"It's more about the region itself being a big area for oil production and shipment. And they're two big allies. Russia and Iran are two big oil producers."

Syria makes .04 percent of the global oil supplies. That’s less than New Zealand or Pakistan, but its neighbors are some of the biggest oil powerhouses.

"What's Russia's response? What's Iran's response? Does this mean more escalation for the region?"

Petrick said the market is reacting to news rather than a major change in fundamentals.

In fact, if you see a spike at the pump in the coming days, the events in Syria are likely not to blame.

"Probably not very much to be honest. The market seems to have priced in instability in the Middle East in their overall thinking.”

Rather the switch to summer blend gasoline in the coming months will likely cause a jump as summer blends require additional refining and that means money, which the cost is then passed on to the consumer.

But that could certainly change.

"If things escalate and get more dramatic in the Gulf region and then you might see a longer term price increase, but now it's just a reaction to news."

Until then, consumers like Ed said they’ll keep an eye on the markets.

Something interesting to note for refineries who are purchasing oil today: It will take anywhere between 4 to 5 months for that product to be refined and appear at a gas pump near you.

