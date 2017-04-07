Ludlow students face animal cruelty charges following investigation

Two students from Ludlow High School are facing felony animal cruelty charges following an ongoing investigation by School Administrators and the Ludlow Police Department.

Graphic images of a mutilated mouse were posted on social media on Friday, March 31.

The images traveled around the school and a report of the disturbing posts made its way to the school's resource officer.

Reports stated the two students purchased the mouse at a local pet store. They allegedly threw the pet against a wall, and it was skinned and drowned.

Students who saw the posts were reportedly so alarmed to the point where it was hard for them to focus in class.

An 18-year-old male student and a 17-year-old female student from Ludlow now face animal cruelty charges, which is considered a felony in Massachusetts.

The students will also face another charge of disrupting school assembly.

A criminal complaint has been filed by the Ludlow Police Department to the Palmer District Court.

