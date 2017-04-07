Ludlow students face animal cruelty charges following investigat - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Ludlow students face animal cruelty charges following investigation

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo / File) (Western Mass News photo / File)
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two students from Ludlow High School are facing felony animal cruelty charges following an ongoing investigation by School Administrators and the Ludlow Police Department.

Graphic images of a mutilated mouse were posted on social media on Friday, March 31. 

The images traveled around the school and a report of the disturbing posts made its way to the school's resource officer.  

Reports stated the two students purchased the mouse at a local pet store. They allegedly threw the pet against a wall, and it was skinned and drowned. 

Students who saw the posts were reportedly so alarmed to the point where it was hard  for them to focus in class.

An 18-year-old male student and a 17-year-old female student from Ludlow now face animal cruelty charges, which is considered a felony in Massachusetts. 

The students will also face another charge of disrupting school assembly. 

A criminal complaint has been filed by the Ludlow Police Department to the Palmer District Court. 

