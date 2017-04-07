Former HS girls basketball coach faces sexual misconduct charges

A former high school coach from Hampshire Regional High School is facing sexual misconduct charges.

Richard Moussette is answering to accusations that he exposed himself numerous times to teenage girls in his home.

After years of silence, several women are speaking up. The alleged victims say they were friends with Moussette’s daughter.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, the women claim Moussette would pose nude in the home.

About six to ten victims and witnesses, who were just fifteen or sixteen at the time, came forward to police. While the names of the victims are not being released the women gave statements describing the incidents.

“I came out of the bathroom in the middle of the night, after midnight. When I came out of the bathroom I saw Mr. Moussette standing in the doorway of his bedroom, buck naked, I saw everything,” said one victim. ““He did not say anything or make any effort to cover himself or move out of sight, He just stood there looking at me,” the victim continued.

Another victim claimed Moussette would lurk while the girls were in bed.

“There was a time while I was there that Rich Moussette was watching us sleep. Although I did not wake to this incident, I was told by a peer,” she said.

This all comes after the former coach was accused of masturbating at a target in the Holyoke Mall.

Moussette adamantly denied all the claims.

He is due in court on May 3rd.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.