Local woman issues warning after falling prey on social media

A local woman said she gave thousands of dollars to a man she met online.

The woman, who wished for her identity to not be released, said the person she met online claimed to be in the military over seas.

She said the person claimed to love her, and claimed that he needed money.

Once she gave the money, she realized it was a horrible hoax.



"A couple of months ago, I was on Facebook and a gentleman wanted to have me friend him so I did," said anonymous.



The woman is in her 60's, and she said that's how it all began. She and this new "friend" quickly began talking daily.



"He was a marine recruiter, working in Nigeria in Malagos Nigerian, protecting the embassy. I was in love, big time in love, at my age. [It] was really wonderful," said anonymous.



That was until he started asking for money.



"The relationship grew very quickly, and then one day he started asking me for money. When he kept asking me for more money, I decided I didn't want to do that anymore," anonymous continued.



But by then, she had wired him about $4,000.



"I told him I wasn't going to send him more money and he said he was going to put on Facebook some private photos that I had taken for him," said anonymous.



The last text message she received from him said:

"You irritate me and yes it's your money I was after. Just go on your Facebook a couple of hours more and you will be shocked by what you see"



"I wasn't thinking. I loved this man, I thought he was my future and I wasn't thinking," said anonymous.



Police said the woman should be safe as any photo or video that shows nudity is a violation of Facebook policy.

Now she is out of $4,000, her heart is broken, and she's mortified. But she does want to warn other women.

"I think its important to warn women, especially older single women about this man, he's a predator. Please ladies be smart, don't friend people unless you know who they are," said anonymous.

Since the incident she has filed a police report, but we're told it's unlikely this man will be found any time soon since the name he gave is likely false, and so is the Facebook page.

She is now working with Facebook, trying to file a complaint. But again, wants to warn other women not to hand over your heart, or your money, to someone you don't really know.

